Vice chief of Yoon's transition team tests positive for COVID-19

All News 20:33 March 19, 2022

SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Kwon Young-se, vice chair of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee, has tested positive for COVID-19, the party's officials said Saturday.

Kwon, who also served as the campaign chief for Yoon's successful election, is isolating at home and didn't come into direct contact with Yoon on Saturday, PPP officials added.

Kwon, however, went to Friday's opening ceremony for the transition team's Seoul headquarters with Yoon and attended the committee's inaugural general meeting.

In this National Assembly pool photo, Kwon Young-se, vice chair of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee, tours the defense ministry compound in Seoul on March, 18, 2022. (Yonhap)


