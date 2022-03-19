(LEAD) Vice chief of Yoon's transition team tests positive for COVID-19
(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's self-test result at bottom)
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Kwon Young-se, vice chair of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee, has tested positive for COVID-19, the party's officials said Saturday.
Kwon, who also served as the campaign chief for Yoon's successful election, is isolating at home and didn't come into direct contact with Yoon on Saturday, PPP officials added.
Kwon, however, went to Friday's opening ceremony for the transition team's Seoul headquarters with Yoon and attended the committee's inaugural general meeting.
An official with Yoon's transition team said later Saturday that the Presiden-elect had tested negative through a self-test kit.
(END)
