Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 20, 2022
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/02 Cloudy 0
Incheon 08/02 Cloudy 0
Suwon 09/02 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 10/03 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 11/02 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 10/00 Sleet 30
Gangneung 10/-1 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 09/01 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 10/01 Cloudy 30
Jeju 09/07 Cloudy 30
Daegu 11/02 Cloudy 20
Busan 12/04 Cloudy 20
