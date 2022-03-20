Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 20, 2022

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/02 Cloudy 0

Incheon 08/02 Cloudy 0

Suwon 09/02 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 10/03 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 11/02 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 10/00 Sleet 30

Gangneung 10/-1 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 09/01 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 10/01 Cloudy 30

Jeju 09/07 Cloudy 30

Daegu 11/02 Cloudy 20

Busan 12/04 Cloudy 20

(END)

