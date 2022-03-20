Hyundai's Genesis tops 700,000 in global sales
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean leading carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. said Sunday that its independent Genesis brand surpassed 700,000 units in accumulative global sales, thanks to the rising popularity of its brand power.
The premium brand's global sales totaled 700,612 units from its launch in November 2015 to end-February 2022, 30.5 percent of which were sold overseas, according to Hyundai Motor's investor relations data.
Genesis' global sales jumped by 100,000 units in the past three months, backed by fast-growing popularity of recreational cars and the sales boost in North America.
Of the total, its G80 sedan enjoyed the fattest sales of 298,002 units.
Hyundai said the GV70 and GV80 SUVs also saw a rise in global popularity, particularly at home and in the United States.
Market observers said Genesis' sales are likely to top the 1 million milestone within 2022 if they keep up the present pace.
In January, Hyundai Motor said it is targeting to sell 220,000 Genesis units globally in 2022, up 10 percent from 200,000 sold last year.
The Genesis lineup is composed of the electric GV60 and GV70 SUVs, the GV80 and GV70 SUVs, and the G90, G80, electric G80 and G70 sedans.
