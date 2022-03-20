Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon says presidential office to relocate to defense ministry compound

All News 11:13 March 20, 2022

SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office will relocate from Cheong Wa Dae to the defense ministry compound, President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Sunday.

The defense ministry was one of two candidate sites for the relocation, along with the foreign ministry building.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (L) tours the defense ministry compound in Seoul's central district of Yongsan on March 19, 2022, in this photo provided by his People Power Party. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

