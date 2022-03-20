(LEAD) Yoon says presidential office to relocate to defense ministry compound
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with Yoon's remarks, background from 3rd para)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol announced his decision Sunday to move the presidential office to the defense ministry compound, calling the current presidential palace Cheong Wa Dae a symbol of "imperial" presidency.
Yoon said at a press conference that he will move into the compound in Seoul's central district of Yongsan immediately after his inauguration on May 10. On the same day, Cheong Wa Dae will be fully opened to the public, he said.
"It's a difficult task, but it's a decision I made for the future of the country," he said at his transition team's headquarters.
"I ask the people to understand that this is not simply a relocation of space but my determination to properly serve them and work properly, as well as to fulfill my promise to them," he said.
Yoon promised during the campaign to relocate the presidential office to the Gwanghwamun government complex and "return" Cheong Wa Dae to the public. The pledge was intended to demonstrate his commitment to working closely with his aides and interacting frequently with the people.
Yoon told the news conference that the Gwanghwamun government complex, including the foreign ministry building, proved unsuitable due to security issues and inconveniences caused to the public.
The defense ministry compound, he said, is already fitted with the necessary national security facilities and minimizes inconveniences to the public.
Yoon also said the presidential residence will move from Cheong Wa Dae to one of the official residences in Hannam-dong, close to the defense ministry.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
BTS' Seoul concert scores more than US$32 mln at global box office: report
-
(LEAD) BTS Seoul concerts attract 2.46 million fans around the world
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
U.N. recruiting new special rapporteur for N. Korea human rights
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 300,000 for 3rd day as omicron rages
-
(URGENT) Yoon says presidential office will relocate to defense ministry compound
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 400,000 amid eased social distancing
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) Relocation of presidential office emerges as hot button issue
-
S. Korean wing Lee Hyun-jung eliminated in 1st round of NCAA hoops tournament
-
PPP lawmakers, campaign officials under fire for partying in violation of COVID-19 rules