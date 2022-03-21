Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:54 March 21, 2022

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon confirms relocation of presidential office to Yongsan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon confirms relocation of presidential office to Yongsan (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon announces plan to relocate presidential office to Yongsan (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon to move presidential office to Yongsan (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon to move presidential office to Yongsan (Segye Times)
-- Yoon announces plan to relocate presidential office to Yongsan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon to move presidential office to Yongsan (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon hastily announces plan to move presidential office to Yongsan (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon to move presidential office to Yongsan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon to begin his term in Yongsan in May (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon to move presidential office to Yongsan (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon sells his move to Yongsan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon confirms presidential office to relocate to Yongsan by May (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon's first response to NK provocations to set course for next five years (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!