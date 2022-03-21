(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 21)

Few would oppose the view that if someone is excellent in ability and professionalism, such factors as which school he or she graduated from and where he or she comes from are not important. It is absurd to staff an organization by mechanically sticking to representative proportions in terms of school, region and gender. But considering its bias to Seoul National University, Seoul and men, the team needs to take extra care on such issues as gender conflicts, regional strife and demands by young people in their 20s and 30s.