(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 21)

We hope that Yoon will carry out his relocation plan smoothly to realize his goal of serving the nation and the people better by restoring democratic values in the truest sense. Yet, he has some hurdles to overcome down the road. First he is pushing for the relocation plan too hurriedly, so he could not afford to hold sufficient discussions and build a national consensus over the matter. The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) is against his plan, saying that there is no difference between Cheong Wa Dae and the newly selected site for the presidential office as both are secluded from the public.