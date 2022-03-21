Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 March 21, 2022
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/00 Cloudy 10
Incheon 09/01 Cloudy 10
Suwon 10/-1 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 11/00 Sunny 20
Daejeon 12/-1 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 12/-3 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 10/00 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 13/00 Sunny 20
Gwangju 15/01 Sunny 20
Jeju 12/06 Sunny 60
Daegu 14/01 Cloudy 20
Busan 14/05 Cloudy 20
(END)
