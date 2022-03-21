Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 March 21, 2022

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/00 Cloudy 10

Incheon 09/01 Cloudy 10

Suwon 10/-1 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 11/00 Sunny 20

Daejeon 12/-1 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 12/-3 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 10/00 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 13/00 Sunny 20

Gwangju 15/01 Sunny 20

Jeju 12/06 Sunny 60

Daegu 14/01 Cloudy 20

Busan 14/05 Cloudy 20

