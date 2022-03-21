Exports grow 10 pct in first 20 days of March
All News 09:24 March 21, 2022
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 10.1 percent in the first 20 days of March from a year earlier on the back of demand for chips and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$37.3 billion in the March 1-20 period, compared with $33.8 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
