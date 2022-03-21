Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports grow 10 pct in first 20 days of March

All News 09:24 March 21, 2022

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 10.1 percent in the first 20 days of March from a year earlier on the back of demand for chips and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$37.3 billion in the March 1-20 period, compared with $33.8 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

This file photo, taken March 15, 2022, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

#exports #customs agency
