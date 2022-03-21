Seoul stocks open nearly flat amid Ukraine uncertainties
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened nearly flat Monday as investors keep a close eye on ongoing diplomatic efforts over the Ukraine-Russia tensions.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had inched down 0.4 points, or 0.01 percent, to trade at 2,706.62 points as of 9:15 a.m.
Stocks traded bearish as investors took a wait-and-see mode after a three-day gain that stemmed from hopes of progress in the Ukraine-Russia peace talks.
Large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.28 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.81 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver shed 1.02 percent, while bio heavyweight Samsung Biologics advanced 0.97 percent. Battery maker LG Energy Solution added 2.36 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,213.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.25 won from the previous session's close.
