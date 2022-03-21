Gov't to introduce oral COVID-19 medicine Lagevrio for 100,000 patients this week: interior minister
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The government will introduce the oral antiviral medicine Lagevrio for 100,000 patients this week while seeking an early procurement of additional oral COVID-19 medicine, Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said Monday.
The planned introduction of the medicine by American multinational pharmaceutical company MSD, also known as Molnupiravir, comes amid rising demand for such oral COVID-19 medicine, the minister said during a COVID-19 response meeting.
Over the weekend, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has said it is carefully considering the authorization of Molnupiravir for high-risk patients with mild to moderate symptoms who cannot take Paxlovid or Remdesivir for coronavirus treatment.
"On top of the introduction of Paxlovid for 95,000 patients planned for April, the government is seeking an early procurement of additional oral COVID-19 medicine," Jeon noted.
The minister said the country's daily infection cases have been on the downturn for four straight days after hitting an all-time high last week, adding that the hospital bed occupancy rate for seriously ill COVID-19 patients is at 69 percent, while the fatality rate remains at 0.1 percent for five weeks in a row.
"The number of patients in critical condition and deaths are on the rise, but the accumulated fatality rate remains at 0.15 percent, less than one-fourth the rates seen in the U.S., Britain and France where the infection peaks have already taken place," he said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
Yoon to benchmark U.S. personnel vetting system
-
U.S. military sends another spy plane near N. Korea amid its ICBM test possibility
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
(URGENT) Yoon says presidential office will relocate to defense ministry compound
-
(4th LD) Yoon says presidential office to relocate to Yongsan
-
N. Korea fires 4 suspected shots from multiple rocket launchers into Yellow Sea: officials
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 4 suspected shots from multiple rocket launchers into Yellow Sea: officials
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots