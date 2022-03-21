Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon names ex-Washington correspondent as spokesperson for foreign press

All News 10:25 March 21, 2022

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday named a former Washington correspondent as his spokesperson for foreign press.

Kang In-sun, former chief of the Washington bureau for the Chosun Ilbo newspaper, is expected to help promote Yoon's administrative philosophy overseas, based on her diverse experience covering political, social and cultural affairs, Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said during a press briefing.

Yoon also named Kim Il-bum, former vice president at SK Supex Council Global Growth Committee, as an assistant for public communication with foreign press.

Kim previously worked for the foreign ministry and as an interpreter for former Presidents Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hyun and Lee Myung-bak.

"His linguistic abilities are excellent, and his skills in diplomatic speech have been praised by other countries and recognized," Kim, the spokesperson, said.

His wife, Park Sun-young, is a well-known actress.

In this file photo, Kim Eun-hye, the spokesperson for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, gives a press briefing at the People Power Party headquarters in Seoul on March 13, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

