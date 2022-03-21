Seven labels under Hybe to hold first joint audition in U.S.
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- Seven music labels under the wing of Hybe, home of K-pop groups such as BTS and Seventeen, will hold their first-ever joint audition in the United States next month, the company said Monday.
The Hybe Multi-label Audition will take place four times in Las Vegas on April 8-9 and 15-16 (U.S. time), Hybe said.
The company has multiple subsidiaries, including Big Hit Music, which manages BTS, Source Music, Pledis Entertainment, Belift Lab and KOZ Entertainment, collectively known as Hybe Labels.
It will be the first joint audition by the seven labels.
Hybe expects global talents, including those in North America, to actively participate in the audition.
Anyone aged 11-19 can apply regardless of gender in three categories -- vocal, rap and dance, according to the company.
In Las Vegas, BTS is scheduled to attend the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3 and four concerts before a live audience at Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and 15-16.
"Young talents to be discovered in the audition will get a chance to grow to be global artists with help from experts in Hybe Labels who have world-class capabilities," Hybe said in a release.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
