Ministry to set up new information center on unification by 2025
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government will build an expanded database center on unification on the outskirts of Seoul by 2025 to accommodate a growing number of archives, the unification ministry said Monday.
The Information Center on North Korea, a research center operated by the ministry since 1989 at leased facilities, will be expanded and relocated to Goyang, just northwest of Seoul.
The center is currently situated at the National Library of Korea in southern Seoul.
"Due to the increasing number of books at the center, issues have been consistently raised regarding the lack of space, inconvenience to visitors and difficulty in securing rental space," Lee Jong-joo, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
The expanded facilities will serve as the country's new mecca for historical records and other materials, as well as research in connection with North Korea and unification.
Earlier, the National Library of Korea has asked the ministry to move the facilities, citing lack of space at its own compound. The ministry has also discarded some old materials due to the shortage of storage space at the center.
