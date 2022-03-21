Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding bags orders totaling 211 bln won from Africa

All News 15:09 March 21, 2022

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has won ship orders totaling 211.1 billion won (US$174 million) from Africa.

Under the deals, KSOE will build five 1,800 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carriers for African shipping companies, the shipyard said in a statement.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a KSOE affiliate, will build those vessels and deliver them by the first half of 2024.

KSOE has clinched orders to construct 64 ships worth $6.6 billion so far this year, or 37.5 percent of its $17.44 billion yearly target.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings has KSOE as a subholding company under its wing. KSOE has three shipbuilding affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

This file photo provided by KSOE shows an 1,800 twenty-foot equivalent unit container carrier. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Korea Shipbuilding #orders
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!