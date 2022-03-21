Police looking into online posts talking about hiring hit man to kill Yoon
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- Police have begun a preliminary investigation into online posts talking about hiring a hit man to kill President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, officials said Monday.
In the posts uploaded on pro-government online communities, unidentified writers talked about hiring a foreign hit man to assassinate Yoon before he takes office on May 10, according to the National Police Agency.
Some people alerted police about these postings that began to appear on online communities after Yoon was elected on May 10 and have since spread.
The writers have yet to be booked but can face multiple charges, including blackmail and violation of the communications network act, the police said.
