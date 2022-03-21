Daesang 22,450 DN 50

SKNetworks 4,560 UP 15

ORION Holdings 14,000 UP 150

HITEJINRO 37,700 UP 200

CJ LOGISTICS 131,000 DN 4,500

DOOSAN 116,000 DN 2,000

DL 59,700 UP 300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 83,600 UP 1,500

ShinhanGroup 38,200 0

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,600 UP 50

KIA CORP. 70,500 DN 1,500

SK hynix 122,000 DN 2,000

Youngpoong 651,000 DN 13,000

HyundaiEng&Const 47,500 DN 950

CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,550 DN 400

SamsungF&MIns 188,500 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,150 DN 500

Kogas 40,150 UP 400

Hanwha 30,700 UP 300

LS 51,300 DN 600

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108500 0

GC Corp 196,500 DN 4,000

GS E&C 45,400 DN 700

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 504,000 0

KPIC 161,000 DN 1,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,240 UP 10

SKC 141,500 UP 6,000

GS Retail 28,350 DN 50

Ottogi 429,500 UP 500

MERITZ SECU 5,940 DN 60

HtlShilla 79,700 0

Hanmi Science 45,450 DN 250

SamsungElecMech 160,500 DN 500

KSOE 88,800 DN 200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,250 DN 700

MS IND 23,000 DN 550

OCI 109,500 DN 3,000

Hanssem 88,100 DN 800

LS ELECTRIC 46,000 DN 550

KorZinc 569,000 0

