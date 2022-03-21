KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Daesang 22,450 DN 50
SKNetworks 4,560 UP 15
ORION Holdings 14,000 UP 150
HITEJINRO 37,700 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 131,000 DN 4,500
DOOSAN 116,000 DN 2,000
DL 59,700 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 83,600 UP 1,500
ShinhanGroup 38,200 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,600 UP 50
KIA CORP. 70,500 DN 1,500
SK hynix 122,000 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 651,000 DN 13,000
HyundaiEng&Const 47,500 DN 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,550 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 188,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,150 DN 500
Kogas 40,150 UP 400
Hanwha 30,700 UP 300
LS 51,300 DN 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108500 0
GC Corp 196,500 DN 4,000
GS E&C 45,400 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 504,000 0
KPIC 161,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,240 UP 10
SKC 141,500 UP 6,000
GS Retail 28,350 DN 50
Ottogi 429,500 UP 500
MERITZ SECU 5,940 DN 60
HtlShilla 79,700 0
Hanmi Science 45,450 DN 250
SamsungElecMech 160,500 DN 500
KSOE 88,800 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,250 DN 700
MS IND 23,000 DN 550
OCI 109,500 DN 3,000
Hanssem 88,100 DN 800
LS ELECTRIC 46,000 DN 550
KorZinc 569,000 0
(MORE)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
Yoon to benchmark U.S. personnel vetting system
-
U.S. military sends another spy plane near N. Korea amid its ICBM test possibility
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases drop to 200,000s; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
-
(4th LD) Yoon says presidential office to relocate to Yongsan
-
(URGENT) Yoon says presidential office will relocate to defense ministry compound
-
(5th LD) Yoon says presidential office to relocate to Yongsan