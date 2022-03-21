KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,530 0
HyundaiMipoDock 76,700 0
IS DONGSEO 58,200 UP 1,000
S-Oil 87,700 UP 2,300
LG Innotek 405,000 UP 23,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 205,500 UP 2,500
HMM 32,600 DN 1,350
HYUNDAI WIA 59,400 DN 800
KumhoPetrochem 159,500 0
Mobis 206,000 DN 4,500
ZINUS 80,800 UP 300
Hanchem 222,500 DN 3,000
DWS 55,600 DN 800
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,800 UP 400
KEPCO 22,800 DN 1,200
SamsungSecu 41,500 DN 1,000
KG DONGBU STL 11,200 UP 50
S-1 67,700 DN 1,000
SKTelecom 57,100 DN 1,000
SNT MOTIV 42,700 UP 300
HyundaiElev 37,350 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 140,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 39,850 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,955 DN 5
Hanon Systems 11,300 DN 50
SK 238,500 0
ShinpoongPharm 40,450 DN 400
IBK 10,550 DN 50
Handsome 35,400 UP 150
Asiana Airlines 20,600 DN 650
DONGSUH 27,100 UP 150
SamsungEng 26,300 UP 100
COWAY 68,100 DN 1,900
LOTTE SHOPPING 97,000 UP 3,800
SAMSUNG C&T 112,500 DN 3,000
PanOcean 6,970 DN 90
SAMSUNG CARD 32,000 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 22,900 DN 50
KT 33,100 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151000 DN500
