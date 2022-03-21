SamsungHvyInd 5,530 0

HyundaiMipoDock 76,700 0

IS DONGSEO 58,200 UP 1,000

S-Oil 87,700 UP 2,300

LG Innotek 405,000 UP 23,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 205,500 UP 2,500

HMM 32,600 DN 1,350

HYUNDAI WIA 59,400 DN 800

KumhoPetrochem 159,500 0

Mobis 206,000 DN 4,500

ZINUS 80,800 UP 300

Hanchem 222,500 DN 3,000

DWS 55,600 DN 800

HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,800 UP 400

KEPCO 22,800 DN 1,200

SamsungSecu 41,500 DN 1,000

KG DONGBU STL 11,200 UP 50

S-1 67,700 DN 1,000

SKTelecom 57,100 DN 1,000

SNT MOTIV 42,700 UP 300

HyundaiElev 37,350 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 140,000 DN 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 39,850 DN 50

KUMHOTIRE 3,955 DN 5

Hanon Systems 11,300 DN 50

SK 238,500 0

ShinpoongPharm 40,450 DN 400

IBK 10,550 DN 50

Handsome 35,400 UP 150

Asiana Airlines 20,600 DN 650

DONGSUH 27,100 UP 150

SamsungEng 26,300 UP 100

COWAY 68,100 DN 1,900

LOTTE SHOPPING 97,000 UP 3,800

SAMSUNG C&T 112,500 DN 3,000

PanOcean 6,970 DN 90

SAMSUNG CARD 32,000 DN 50

CheilWorldwide 22,900 DN 50

KT 33,100 UP 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151000 DN500

(MORE)