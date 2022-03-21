KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 18,500 UP 100
LG Uplus 13,400 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,100 DN 500
KT&G 80,600 DN 900
DHICO 21,800 DN 600
Doosanfc 40,150 DN 550
LG Display 19,900 UP 100
NCsoft 463,500 DN 3,500
KIWOOM 98,500 DN 400
DSME 24,150 DN 400
Kangwonland 27,400 UP 50
HDSINFRA 6,770 DN 120
DWEC 6,990 DN 140
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,400 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 353,500 0
KEPCO KPS 41,000 DN 1,200
LGH&H 850,000 UP 12,000
LGCHEM 490,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO E&C 82,700 DN 4,300
Kakao 105,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,800 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,800 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 123,000 DN 500
Celltrion 181,000 DN 5,500
Huchems 22,100 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 163,000 DN 12,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,400 UP 1,100
KIH 76,000 DN 300
NAVER 339,000 DN 5,500
CJ CGV 27,000 DN 50
LIG Nex1 74,300 UP 600
Fila Holdings 33,150 DN 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,000 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,400 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,940 DN 20
POONGSAN 32,650 UP 200
AMOREPACIFIC 153,500 UP 2,500
FOOSUNG 18,550 UP 150
GS 40,050 DN 250
SK Innovation 205,500 UP 6,000
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
Yoon to benchmark U.S. personnel vetting system
-
U.S. military sends another spy plane near N. Korea amid its ICBM test possibility
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases drop to 200,000s; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
-
(4th LD) Yoon says presidential office to relocate to Yongsan
-
(URGENT) Yoon says presidential office will relocate to defense ministry compound
-
(5th LD) Yoon says presidential office to relocate to Yongsan