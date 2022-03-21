LOTTE TOUR 18,500 UP 100

LG Uplus 13,400 DN 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 62,100 DN 500

KT&G 80,600 DN 900

DHICO 21,800 DN 600

Doosanfc 40,150 DN 550

LG Display 19,900 UP 100

NCsoft 463,500 DN 3,500

KIWOOM 98,500 DN 400

DSME 24,150 DN 400

Kangwonland 27,400 UP 50

HDSINFRA 6,770 DN 120

DWEC 6,990 DN 140

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,400 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 353,500 0

KEPCO KPS 41,000 DN 1,200

LGH&H 850,000 UP 12,000

LGCHEM 490,000 UP 1,500

KEPCO E&C 82,700 DN 4,300

Kakao 105,000 DN 3,500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,800 DN 200

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,800 UP 50

LGELECTRONICS 123,000 DN 500

Celltrion 181,000 DN 5,500

Huchems 22,100 UP 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 163,000 DN 12,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,400 UP 1,100

KIH 76,000 DN 300

NAVER 339,000 DN 5,500

CJ CGV 27,000 DN 50

LIG Nex1 74,300 UP 600

Fila Holdings 33,150 DN 450

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 182,000 UP 2,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 47,400 DN 350

HANWHA LIFE 2,940 DN 20

POONGSAN 32,650 UP 200

AMOREPACIFIC 153,500 UP 2,500

FOOSUNG 18,550 UP 150

GS 40,050 DN 250

SK Innovation 205,500 UP 6,000

(MORE)