KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 57,400 DN 100
Hansae 24,800 UP 350
Youngone Corp 44,850 0
CSWIND 63,200 DN 500
GKL 14,650 DN 50
KOLON IND 58,600 DN 100
HanmiPharm 276,500 DN 7,500
Meritz Financial 34,050 DN 550
BNK Financial Group 7,720 DN 40
emart 142,500 UP 7,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY344 00 UP600
KOLMAR KOREA 43,350 UP 850
PIAM 44,200 DN 150
HANJINKAL 60,700 UP 3,100
DoubleUGames 51,400 0
CUCKOO 17,600 DN 100
COSMAX 78,700 DN 200
MANDO 43,550 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 829,000 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,200 UP 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,850 UP 250
Netmarble 108,500 DN 1,500
KRAFTON 276,000 DN 10,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S52100 DN100
ORION 83,500 UP 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,300 0
BGF Retail 178,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 120,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 16,800 DN 600
HYOSUNG TNC 459,000 DN 14,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 489,500 DN 6,500
SKBS 149,000 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,550 DN 250
KakaoBank 50,500 DN 2,300
HYBE 282,000 DN 3,500
SK ie technology 116,000 0
LG Energy Solution 386,000 UP 4,000
DL E&C 125,500 DN 2,500
kakaopay 139,500 DN 6,000
SKSQUARE 53,500 0
(END)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
Yoon to benchmark U.S. personnel vetting system
-
U.S. military sends another spy plane near N. Korea amid its ICBM test possibility
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases drop to 200,000s; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
-
(4th LD) Yoon says presidential office to relocate to Yongsan
-
(URGENT) Yoon says presidential office will relocate to defense ministry compound
-
(5th LD) Yoon says presidential office to relocate to Yongsan