Yoon aims to unveil administration's agenda in early May
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol aims to unveil his administration's key agenda items in early May after presiding over a series of policy meetings with the transition team and government ministries, a spokesperson said Monday.
The transition team will review and select items for the agenda by April 25, and Yoon will finalize and announce them from May 4 to 9, Shin Yong-hyeon, the transition team spokesperson, said.
Yoon will also preside over a meeting with the leaders of all seven subcommittees of the team every Tuesday and receive policy reports from the subcommittees every Thursday.
"We expect that by sharing the new government's administrative philosophy and vision, and with (Yoon's) direct involvement in setting the core agenda of the administration, the degree to which we fulfill the agenda within (the administration's) term will increase," Shin said at a press briefing.
The transition team is comprised of seven standing subcommittees, including those for foreign affairs and national security; science, technology and education; and two for the economy.
The team plans to receive policy reports from all government ministries by March 29, with each subcommittee deciding on the order, Shin said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
Yoon to benchmark U.S. personnel vetting system
-
U.S. military sends another spy plane near N. Korea amid its ICBM test possibility
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases drop to 200,000s; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
-
(4th LD) Yoon says presidential office to relocate to Yongsan
-
(URGENT) Yoon says presidential office will relocate to defense ministry compound
-
(5th LD) Yoon says presidential office to relocate to Yongsan