(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
SEOUL -- The office of President Moon Jae-in voiced concerns Monday about President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae, saying it could leave a security vacuum at a time of rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for public communication, told reporters after a National Security Council meeting that the abrupt relocations of the defense ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff could cause a "security vacuum and confusion."
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
YEONGJONGDO, South Korea -- Tourists and airport workers were heartened Monday as the country's nearly two-year-long mandatory quarantine for international travelers was lifted for fully vaccinated people.
Starting Monday, those who completed their vaccination no more than 180 days ago or got a third booster shot will no longer be subject to a seven-day self-quarantine upon arrival from overseas, except those coming from Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Myanmar.
(2nd LD) Daily coronavirus cases drop to 200,000s; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases dropped to the 200,000s for the first time in 10 days Monday due to less testing over the weekend, but concerns remain high that infections could spike again, as the government eased social distancing rules this week.
The country reported 209,169 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total caseload to 9,582,815, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Ex-President Park could leave hospital as early as Thursday: aide
SEOUL -- Former President Park Geun-hye could be discharged from the hospital as early as Thursday, an aide said Monday.
"The discharge date will be determined after the examination tomorrow morning," the aide told Yonhap News Agency over the phone. "It will likely be between Thursday and Saturday."
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
SEOUL -- North Korea has mobilized more than 6,000 troops in preparation for a possible military parade at an airport in Pyongyang, a Seoul official said Monday, following a media report on the massing of such personnel there.
The troop mobilization at the Mirim airport came amid a view that Pyongyang may hold a major parade in time for the 110th birth anniversary of leader Kim Jong-un's late grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung on April 15.
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
Yoon to benchmark U.S. personnel vetting system
U.S. military sends another spy plane near N. Korea amid its ICBM test possibility
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
