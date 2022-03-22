Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Old, new power clash again over relocation of presidential office to Yongsan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon, Yoon collide head-on over plan to relocate presidential office to Yongsan (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon voices concerns as Yoon promises to relocate presidential office to Yongsan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon vows to relocate presidential office to Yongsan; Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon, Yoon go head-to-head over plan to relocate presidential office to Yongsan (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Business asks Yoon for deregulation and support (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Daily COVID-19 cases plummet below 300,000 for first time in 10 days (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon promises to remove obstacles to business growth (Korea Times)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
Yoon to benchmark U.S. personnel vetting system
-
U.S. military sends another spy plane near N. Korea amid its ICBM test possibility
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases drop to 200,000s; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
-
(5th LD) Yoon says presidential office to relocate to Yongsan