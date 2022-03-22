(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 22)

The downward trend of new cases is not grounds for optimism either. A growing number of new patients -- especially those with mild symptoms -- don't bother to report to health authorities, as they know they would be instructed to go for at-home treatment and self-quarantine since getting help from health officials at local clinics is extremely difficult. More parents are getting infected from their kids, who keep attending classes. Workers are spreading the virus among each other. The government is easing social distancing rules, while it should be the other way around.