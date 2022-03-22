Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 22, 2022

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/01 Cloudy 10

Incheon 11/02 Cloudy 10

Suwon 13/01 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 13/02 Sunny 0

Daejeon 13/01 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 14/-2 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 10/03 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 13/02 Sunny 10

Gwangju 14/04 Sunny 10

Jeju 12/08 Cloudy 20

Daegu 14/04 Sunny 0

Busan 15/08 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!