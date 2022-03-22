Seoul shares open higher on auto, tech gains
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened higher Tuesday on institutional and individual buying amid uncertainties involving the Ukraine-Russia peace talks and U.S. interest rate hikes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 5.71 points, or 0.21 percent, to trade at 2,691.76 points as of 9:15 a.m.
Institutions and individuals' stock purchases worth 89.7 billion won (US$74 million) helped offset 90 billion won worth of foreign selling.
Auto and tech stocks led gains.
Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. rose 2.4 percent to 172,500 won, Kia Corp. climbed 1.1 percent to 71,300 won, and market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. was up 0.4 percent to 70,200 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,220.30 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.50 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
