S. Korea to launch new frigate with enhanced anti-sub capabilities
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is set to hold a ceremony launching a new 2,800-ton frigate with enhanced anti-submarine capabilities Tuesday, the state arms procurement agency said.
The ceremony for the Chuncheon will take place at the shipyard of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. in Ulsan, some 410 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
Some 50 people, including Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kim Jung-soo and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. President Lee Sang-kyun, are set to join the event.
"Armed with high-tech homegrown weapons, the frigate Chuncheon is expected to play a big role for the country's maritime defense," Bang Guck-cheol, chief of the DAPA's Naval Ships Program Department, said.
The 122-meter-long frigate is equipped with a 20-mm Phalanx close-in weapons system and underwater missiles, as well as hull mounted and towed array sonar systems, officials said.
The latest vessel is the eighth and last warship built as part of Seoul's frigate acquisition program, code-named FFX Batch-II. The program is designed to replace the country's aging fleet of 1,500-ton frigates and 1,000-ton corvettes.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Hybe's Bang to get honorary doctorate from Seoul Nat'l University
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
U.S. military sends another spy plane near N. Korea amid its ICBM test possibility
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases drop to 200,000s; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
-
N. Korea slams Australia, Japan for 'extremely dangerous' military buildup, especially sub capabilities