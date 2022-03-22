(LEAD) S. Korea launches new frigate with enhanced anti-sub capabilities
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday held a ceremony launching a new 2,800-ton frigate with enhanced anti-submarine capabilities, the state arms procurement agency said.
The ceremony for the Chuncheon took place at the shipyard of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. in Ulsan, some 410 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
Some 50 people, including Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kim Jung-soo and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. President Lee Sang-kyun, attended the event.
"Since the Navy's founding, it has made preparations for the future by relentlessly building warships and nurturing troops up until now," Adm. Kim said in his congratulatory remarks.
"The construction of the frigate, Chuncheon, has been possible as we have looked many years ahead while preparing for the future," he added.
The 122-meter-long frigate is equipped with a 20-mm Phalanx close-in weapons system and underwater missiles, as well as hull mounted and towed array sonar systems, officials said.
The latest vessel is the eighth and last warship built as part of Seoul's frigate acquisition program, code-named FFX Batch-II. The program is designed to replace the country's aging fleet of 1,500-ton frigates and 1,000-ton corvettes.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
(LEAD) U.S. conducts carrier-based air demonstration in Yellow Sea in show of force against N.K. missile launches
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases spike to over 350,000, total caseload nears 10 mln
-
S. Korean children's book illustrator wins Hans Christian Andersen Awards for first time