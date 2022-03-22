Card use grows in 2021 on spending recovery, less reliance on hard currency
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Card use for settlement in South Korea jumped 9.4 percent last year as consumption rebounded from a pandemic-caused slowdown and people reduced reliance on hard currency, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The daily average settlement made through credit card and other card services came to 2.76 trillion won (US$2.26 billion) last year, up from 2.52 trillion won tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.
The growth was driven mostly by a spike in settlement through credit and debit cards, whose daily average increased 10.2 percent and 7.6 percent to 2.16 trillion won and 581 billion won, respectively, the data showed.
In particular, daily settlement through mobile devices without making face-to-face contact surged 16.2 percent on-year to 986 billion won, affected by social distancing curbs that encouraged people to use online shopping.
During the fourth quarter, the so-called untact settlement accounted for 40.1 percent of the total card transactions.
Meanwhile, daily card settlement by using physical cards grew 2.2 percent on-year to 1.28 trillion won, the data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
(LEAD) U.S. conducts carrier-based air demonstration in Yellow Sea in show of force against N.K. missile launches
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases spike to over 350,000, total caseload nears 10 mln
-
N. Korea slams Australia, Japan for 'extremely dangerous' military buildup, especially sub capabilities