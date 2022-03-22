(LEAD) S. Korea trying to exorcise Iran demons, move into top spot in World Cup qualifying group

On defense, veteran center back Kim Young-gwon will be playing with a yellow card, with the next caution resulting in an automatic suspension for the next match. Bento selected a couple of international neophytes, Suwon FC's Park Min-gyu and Seoul E-Land's Lee Jae-ik, as potential alternatives on defense. Bento has often called up young and unproven players at other positions but not ended up putting them into matches, instead choosing to see those players in training with veterans or, as Bento likes to put it, "within the national team context."