Yoon says N.K.'s recent artillery firing a violation of inter-Korean military agreement

All News 10:20 March 22, 2022

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday that North Korea's recent artillery firing was a violation of an inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement.

Yoon made the remark during a meeting with members of his transition team, two days after South Korea's military said North Korea fired four shots from multiple rocket launchers into the Yellow Sea.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during his transition committee's inaugural plenary session at its office in Seoul on March 18, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

