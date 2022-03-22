Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Zinus to raise 120 bln won via stock sale

March 22, 2022

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Zinus Inc. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 120 billion won(US$98.2 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1.43 million common shares at a price of 83,800 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
