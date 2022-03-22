N.K. weekend artillery firing did not breach inter-Korean accord: defense minister
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook on Tuesday rejected President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's claim that North Korea's weekend artillery firing violated a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction accord.
During a parliamentary session, Suh said the North fired shots Sunday from a site "far north" of a buffer zone in the Yellow Sea that the two Koreas agreed to set up under their Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA).
Earlier in the day, Yoon called the firing a "clear" violation of the CMA that stipulates the buffer zone spanning around 135 kilometers in the Yellow Sea and around 80 km in the East Sea. It bans artillery firing and naval drills in the zone.
"No, it's far north," Suh said in response to a lawmaker's question of whether the firing took place within the buffer zone demarcated by the CMA. "It was not an area covered by the agreement."
Military sources have said the North fired four shots, using multiple rocket launchers, from around Sukchon, north of Pyongyang.
In November 2019, South Korea's military defined the North's coastal artillery firing from Changrin Islet near the Northern Limit Line, a de facto inter-Korean sea border in the Yellow Sea, as a CMA violation.
Following the third summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Sept. 19, 2018, the two Koreas signed the CMA to reduce military tensions, prevent accidental clashes and build mutual trust.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
(LEAD) U.S. conducts carrier-based air demonstration in Yellow Sea in show of force against N.K. missile launches
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases spike to over 350,000, total caseload nears 10 mln
-
N. Korea slams Australia, Japan for 'extremely dangerous' military buildup, especially sub capabilities