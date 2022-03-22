Proportion of women in high-ranking gov't posts reaches 10 pct
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The proportion of high-ranking female officials in the South Korean government reached 10 percent last year for the first time ever, a government report showed Tuesday.
According to the report by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, 160, or 10 percent, out of 1,601 high-level civil servants in the central government were women as of the end of last year, up from 8.5 percent recorded a year ago.
The number has been on a steady rise from 6.7 percent in 2018 and 7.9 percent in 2019
High-ranking officials refer to civil servants ranked second or above in the nation's nine-grade civil service system. The nation's officialdom is classified in nine grades, with grade one being the highest.
But the report noted that South Korea's percentage is far lower than those of other member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The United States marked 37.1 percent in the portion of high-level female officials in the government as of 2020, while Britain posted 42 percent and Germany 32.4 percent.
The gender ministry said female officials in the central government's middle-ranking posts accounted for 24.2 percent last year, up from 17.5 percent in 2018.
The female proportion in the policy-making positions in public institutions rose to 22.5 percent last year from 17.9 percent three years earlier.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
(LEAD) U.S. conducts carrier-based air demonstration in Yellow Sea in show of force against N.K. missile launches
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
Navy SEAL-turned-YouTuber says he is alive in Ukraine
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases spike to over 350,000, total caseload nears 10 mln
-
S. Korean children's book illustrator wins Hans Christian Andersen Awards for first time