Moon congratulates book illustrator Lee for winning Christian Andersen Awards
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday congratulated children's book illustrator Suzy Lee for winning the Hans Christian Andersen Award (HCAA), hailing her for raising the global profile of Korea's book industry.
The International Board on Books for Young People announced Monday that Lee is the 2022 winner of the illustration section for the biennial awards, one of the world's largest honors for kids' books and illustrations. She is the only Korean to ever win a prize at the HCAA.
In a message posted on social media, Moon said Lee "has made a new history of picture books in the world by continuing to take on new challenges."
Lee has written and illustrated a number of children's books, including the critically acclaimed "Wave" and "Shadow" in the United States, both of which were selected as the New York Times Best Illustrated Children's Book in 2008 and 2010, respectively.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
(LEAD) U.S. conducts carrier-based air demonstration in Yellow Sea in show of force against N.K. missile launches
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases spike to over 350,000, total caseload nears 10 mln
-
S. Korean children's book illustrator wins Hans Christian Andersen Awards for first time