KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SGBC 65,400 UP 800
GCH Corp 23,850 UP 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,870 DN 170
POSCO Holdings 293,000 UP 6,000
NHIS 11,400 UP 100
SamsungElec 70,300 UP 400
Hyosung 84,100 DN 200
HyundaiMtr 173,500 UP 5,000
AmoreG 43,400 UP 100
SLCORP 23,800 UP 150
Yuhan 58,700 UP 100
DB INSURANCE 64,800 UP 3,800
DongwonInd 213,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE 31,450 UP 50
LotteChilsung 162,000 UP 500
LG Corp. 74,400 UP 800
BukwangPharm 12,500 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 86,700 UP 400
TaekwangInd 1,032,000 UP 32,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,160 DN 10
Daewoong 31,500 UP 450
KAL 29,950 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,220 DN 30
Daesang 22,850 UP 400
TaihanElecWire 1,470 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 30,650 UP 1,300
SKNetworks 4,620 UP 60
ORION Holdings 14,050 UP 50
LX INT 33,650 UP 2,300
DongkukStlMill 17,250 UP 200
CJ 82,600 UP 1,500
HyundaiEng&Const 48,250 UP 750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,800 UP 250
DB HiTek 72,600 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 198,000 UP 9,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,500 UP 350
Kogas 40,550 UP 400
Hanwha 31,000 UP 300
NEXENTIRE 6,180 UP 20
CHONGKUNDANG 99,000 UP 100
(MORE)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
(LEAD) U.S. conducts carrier-based air demonstration in Yellow Sea in show of force against N.K. missile launches
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases spike to over 350,000, total caseload nears 10 mln
-
S. Korean children's book illustrator wins Hans Christian Andersen Awards for first time