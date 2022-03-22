SGBC 65,400 UP 800

GCH Corp 23,850 UP 100

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,870 DN 170

POSCO Holdings 293,000 UP 6,000

NHIS 11,400 UP 100

SamsungElec 70,300 UP 400

Hyosung 84,100 DN 200

HyundaiMtr 173,500 UP 5,000

AmoreG 43,400 UP 100

SLCORP 23,800 UP 150

Yuhan 58,700 UP 100

DB INSURANCE 64,800 UP 3,800

DongwonInd 213,000 UP 1,500

LOTTE 31,450 UP 50

LotteChilsung 162,000 UP 500

LG Corp. 74,400 UP 800

BukwangPharm 12,500 UP 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 86,700 UP 400

TaekwangInd 1,032,000 UP 32,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,160 DN 10

Daewoong 31,500 UP 450

KAL 29,950 0

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,220 DN 30

Daesang 22,850 UP 400

TaihanElecWire 1,470 DN 10

Hyundai M&F INS 30,650 UP 1,300

SKNetworks 4,620 UP 60

ORION Holdings 14,050 UP 50

LX INT 33,650 UP 2,300

DongkukStlMill 17,250 UP 200

CJ 82,600 UP 1,500

HyundaiEng&Const 48,250 UP 750

CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,800 UP 250

DB HiTek 72,600 UP 100

SamsungF&MIns 198,000 UP 9,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,500 UP 350

Kogas 40,550 UP 400

Hanwha 31,000 UP 300

NEXENTIRE 6,180 UP 20

CHONGKUNDANG 99,000 UP 100

(MORE)