KCC 327,000 DN 1,000

SKBP 89,800 DN 200

POSCO CHEMICAL 107,000 UP 1,000

BoryungPharm 13,050 UP 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 79,000 UP 1,700

HYUNDAI STEEL 40,150 UP 800

Shinsegae 259,000 DN 3,000

Nongshim 295,500 DN 3,000

DL 59,800 UP 100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,850 UP 250

KIA CORP. 71,300 UP 800

SK hynix 123,500 UP 1,500

Youngpoong 663,000 UP 12,000

CJ LOGISTICS 132,000 UP 1,000

DOOSAN 116,000 0

HITEJINRO 37,450 DN 250

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,300 UP 700

ShinhanGroup 38,700 UP 500

Youngone Corp 44,800 DN 50

ZINUS 74,000 DN 6,800

LS 52,100 UP 800

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES114000 UP5500

GC Corp 202,500 UP 6,000

GS E&C 46,700 UP 1,300

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 509,000 UP 5,000

KPIC 161,000 0

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,370 UP 130

SKC 141,000 DN 500

GS Retail 28,350 0

Ottogi 433,000 UP 3,500

SK Discovery 39,350 UP 350

MERITZ SECU 5,940 0

HtlShilla 79,600 DN 100

Hanmi Science 45,700 UP 250

SamsungElecMech 165,500 UP 5,000

KSOE 90,800 UP 2,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,500 UP 250

MS IND 23,050 UP 50

OCI 111,500 UP 2,000

Hanssem 88,300 UP 200

(MORE)