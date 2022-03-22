KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KCC 327,000 DN 1,000
SKBP 89,800 DN 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 107,000 UP 1,000
BoryungPharm 13,050 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,000 UP 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,150 UP 800
Shinsegae 259,000 DN 3,000
Nongshim 295,500 DN 3,000
DL 59,800 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,850 UP 250
KIA CORP. 71,300 UP 800
SK hynix 123,500 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 663,000 UP 12,000
CJ LOGISTICS 132,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 116,000 0
HITEJINRO 37,450 DN 250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,300 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 38,700 UP 500
Youngone Corp 44,800 DN 50
ZINUS 74,000 DN 6,800
LS 52,100 UP 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES114000 UP5500
GC Corp 202,500 UP 6,000
GS E&C 46,700 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 509,000 UP 5,000
KPIC 161,000 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,370 UP 130
SKC 141,000 DN 500
GS Retail 28,350 0
Ottogi 433,000 UP 3,500
SK Discovery 39,350 UP 350
MERITZ SECU 5,940 0
HtlShilla 79,600 DN 100
Hanmi Science 45,700 UP 250
SamsungElecMech 165,500 UP 5,000
KSOE 90,800 UP 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,500 UP 250
MS IND 23,050 UP 50
OCI 111,500 UP 2,000
Hanssem 88,300 UP 200
(MORE)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
(LEAD) U.S. conducts carrier-based air demonstration in Yellow Sea in show of force against N.K. missile launches
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases spike to over 350,000, total caseload nears 10 mln
-
S. Korean children's book illustrator wins Hans Christian Andersen Awards for first time