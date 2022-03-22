LS ELECTRIC 46,850 UP 850

KorZinc 575,000 UP 6,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,700 UP 170

HyundaiMipoDock 79,000 UP 2,300

IS DONGSEO 58,300 UP 100

S-Oil 89,400 UP 1,700

LG Innotek 411,500 UP 6,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 204,500 DN 1,000

HMM 31,150 DN 1,450

HYUNDAI WIA 60,800 UP 1,400

KumhoPetrochem 161,500 UP 2,000

Mobis 210,000 UP 4,000

Hanchem 223,500 UP 1,000

DWS 55,400 DN 200

KEPCO 23,050 UP 250

SamsungSecu 41,600 UP 100

KG DONGBU STL 11,300 UP 100

SKTelecom 57,200 UP 100

SNT MOTIV 43,150 UP 450

HyundaiElev 37,850 UP 500

S-1 68,000 UP 300

HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,700 UP 1,900

SAMSUNG SDS 130,000 DN 10,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 43,000 UP 3,150

KUMHOTIRE 4,005 UP 50

Hanon Systems 11,600 UP 300

SK 239,500 UP 1,000

ShinpoongPharm 39,800 DN 650

IBK 10,750 UP 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 96,700 DN 300

Handsome 35,100 DN 300

Asiana Airlines 20,750 UP 150

DONGSUH 27,150 UP 50

LG Display 20,000 UP 100

SamsungEng 27,100 UP 800

SAMSUNG C&T 114,000 UP 1,500

COWAY 67,700 DN 400

PanOcean 7,080 UP 110

SAMSUNG CARD 32,100 UP 100

CheilWorldwide 23,000 UP 100

(MORE)