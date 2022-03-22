KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 46,850 UP 850
KorZinc 575,000 UP 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,700 UP 170
HyundaiMipoDock 79,000 UP 2,300
IS DONGSEO 58,300 UP 100
S-Oil 89,400 UP 1,700
LG Innotek 411,500 UP 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 204,500 DN 1,000
HMM 31,150 DN 1,450
HYUNDAI WIA 60,800 UP 1,400
KumhoPetrochem 161,500 UP 2,000
Mobis 210,000 UP 4,000
Hanchem 223,500 UP 1,000
DWS 55,400 DN 200
KEPCO 23,050 UP 250
SamsungSecu 41,600 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 11,300 UP 100
SKTelecom 57,200 UP 100
SNT MOTIV 43,150 UP 450
HyundaiElev 37,850 UP 500
S-1 68,000 UP 300
HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,700 UP 1,900
SAMSUNG SDS 130,000 DN 10,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,000 UP 3,150
KUMHOTIRE 4,005 UP 50
Hanon Systems 11,600 UP 300
SK 239,500 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 39,800 DN 650
IBK 10,750 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,700 DN 300
Handsome 35,100 DN 300
Asiana Airlines 20,750 UP 150
DONGSUH 27,150 UP 50
LG Display 20,000 UP 100
SamsungEng 27,100 UP 800
SAMSUNG C&T 114,000 UP 1,500
COWAY 67,700 DN 400
PanOcean 7,080 UP 110
SAMSUNG CARD 32,100 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 23,000 UP 100
(MORE)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
(LEAD) U.S. conducts carrier-based air demonstration in Yellow Sea in show of force against N.K. missile launches
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases spike to over 350,000, total caseload nears 10 mln
-
S. Korean children's book illustrator wins Hans Christian Andersen Awards for first time