KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 33,800 UP 700
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL150000 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 18,450 DN 50
LG Uplus 13,700 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,000 UP 900
KT&G 80,500 DN 100
DHICO 21,700 DN 100
Doosanfc 40,900 UP 750
NCsoft 463,000 DN 500
KIWOOM 98,500 0
DSME 25,450 UP 1,300
HDSINFRA 6,810 UP 40
DWEC 7,070 UP 80
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,100 UP 700
CJ CheilJedang 353,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 41,950 UP 950
LGH&H 866,000 UP 16,000
NAVER 339,500 UP 500
LGCHEM 492,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 83,000 UP 300
Kakao 106,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,700 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,900 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 124,000 UP 1,000
Celltrion 168,000 DN 13,000
Huchems 22,400 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 163,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,600 UP 200
KIH 77,000 UP 1,000
Kangwonland 27,300 DN 100
CJ CGV 27,200 UP 200
LIG Nex1 77,000 UP 2,700
Fila Holdings 31,600 DN 1,550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,500 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,200 UP 800
HANWHA LIFE 3,040 UP 100
AMOREPACIFIC 155,000 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 32,900 UP 250
FOOSUNG 18,700 UP 150
SK Innovation 212,500 UP 7,000
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
(LEAD) U.S. conducts carrier-based air demonstration in Yellow Sea in show of force against N.K. missile launches
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases spike to over 350,000, total caseload nears 10 mln
S. Korean children's book illustrator wins Hans Christian Andersen Awards for first time