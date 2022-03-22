(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with new info in paras 2-3, minor edits in paras 4-5)
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean Marine draftee who departed for Poland without approval while on vacation is in the custody of Ukraine authorities, a foreign ministry official said Tuesday, amid a report he intends to help Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion.
The Marine attempted to enter Ukraine from Poland but was denied entry at a Ukraine border checkpoint, according to the ministry official, adding the Ukraine authorities are set to transfer his custody to South Korean officials in Poland.
The officials are expected to send the Marine back to South Korea following a simple investigation.
The man, whose name was withheld from the media, left for the country close to Ukraine through Incheon International Airport on Monday morning, according to a military official.
Earlier Tuesday, a local media outlet reported he seeks to join the foreign legion in Ukraine.
By law, active service members must get prior approval before traveling overseas during their vacation. Otherwise, they can be punished for desertion.
South Korea has banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine since mid-February amid safety concerns.
The suspected desertion came after Rhee Keun, a former Navy commando, recently entered Ukraine to help its battle against Russia despite Seoul's repeated warnings.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
'Zero chance' Yoon will move into Cheong Wa Dae: spokesperson
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases spike to over 350,000, total caseload nears 10 mln
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows to fulfill duty as commander-in-chief amid row over Yoon's relocation plan
-
S. Korean children's book illustrator wins Hans Christian Andersen Awards for first time