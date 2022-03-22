Gov't increases capacity of crematoriums to cope with growing COVID-19 deaths
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The government decided to increase the capacity of public crematoriums across the country to cope with the rising death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Tuesday.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced daily furnace operations at all 60 public crematoriums nationwide will grow to seven times per unit, effective until mid-April.
Last week, the government increased daily furnace operations from an average 3.3 times per unit to seven times in metropolises and five times elsewhere.
The authorities have decided to extend the turnover guideline for metropolises to cover all facilities across the country as the nation battles a surge in virus deaths this month amid the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The nation on Tuesday reported 384 deaths, the second highest after the 429 logged last Thursday, raising the total death toll to 13,141. Daily virus fatalities remained under 100 last month.
"The number of bodies that cremation facilities can handle a day increased from about 1,000 to about 1,400, but there are still large gaps among regions," an official of the headquarters said.
"To address the problem, we decided to apply the furnace operational guideline of seven times to all crematoriums across the country," he said.
The daily capacity of public cremation facilities had risen from 1,044 cases as of March 4 to 1,424 as of Monday, according to the headquarters.
The government recommended local governments temporarily allow local cremation facilities to process bodies from outside their jurisdiction.
The headquarters also decided to install additional cold storage containers at funeral facilities. Currently, 1,136 funeral homes nationwide operate freezers for 8,706 bodies.
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
(LEAD) U.S. conducts carrier-based air demonstration in Yellow Sea in show of force against N.K. missile launches
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
(3rd LD) Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with Moon for 'heart-to-heart' discussion
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases spike to over 350,000, total caseload nears 10 mln
-
S. Korean children's book illustrator wins Hans Christian Andersen Awards for first time