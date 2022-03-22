Defense ministry considering reactivating EDSCG to discuss U.S. strategic asset deployment
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense ministry on Tuesday reportedly told President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team it is looking into an option of practically reactivating the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG) to discuss the issue of U.S. strategic asset deployment.
In its report to the presidential transitional committee, the ministry reportedly said it plans to discuss with the United States through the EDSCG over the permanent deployment of U.S. strategic assets to South Korea on a rotational basis in case of heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Strategic assets refer to formidable U.S. military hardware, such as nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers, which are often used as a show of force to deter provocations or aggression by potential adversaries.
The EDSCG was launched in 2016 to ramp up discussions between the allies over various measures on extended deterrence. But its talks have not been held since 2018, as both South Korea and the U.S. then worked on holding a summit with North Korea.
The last EDSCG meeting came in January 2018.
The ministry's report to the transition team also reportedly included a plan of holding vice ministerial EDSCG meetings on a regular basis to discuss deterrence measures against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
The ministry's plan appears to follow a campaign pledge from Yoon who earlier said he will seek to further strengthen the U.S. extended deterrence by practically resuming the EDSCG talks.
Regarding the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system operated by U.S. Forces Korea, the ministry reportedly told the committee it will swiftly carry out environmental impact inspections.
A THAAD battery was first deployed to the southeastern county of Seongju in 2017. It has since been in the status of "temporary installation" pending South Korea's environmental impact assessment.
During his campaigning, Yoon said he will "normalize" the THAAD battery and complete the environmental impact assessment.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
'Zero chance' Yoon will move into Cheong Wa Dae: spokesperson
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases spike to over 350,000, total caseload nears 10 mln
-
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
-
S. Korean children's book illustrator wins Hans Christian Andersen Awards for first time