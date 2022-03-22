SK On welcomes EU approval on Hungarian aid to its EV battery plant
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery maker SK On Co. on Tuesday welcomed the European Union's approval on Hungary's aid to its electric vehicle (EV) battery plant construction in Ivancsa, south of Budapest.
"We welcome the EU's decision," the company said. "We will do our best to contribute to Europe's electrification and decarbonization plans, and help the local community's development."
Earlier, Reuters reported the European Commission approved Hungary's planned support of 209 million euros (US$230 million) for SK On's third EV battery plant in the country.
SK On, the battery spin-off of South Korean energy giant SK Innovation Co., last year announced it will build its third EV battery plant in Hungary with a production capacity of 30 Gigawatt hours (GWh) after investing a total of $2.29 billion by 2028.
SK On said it aims to grow into a global battery producer with its total production reaching 500 GWh by 2030.
As of end-2021, SK On had a cumulative order backlog of 1,600 GWh.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
'Zero chance' Yoon will move into Cheong Wa Dae: spokesperson
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases spike to over 350,000, total caseload nears 10 mln
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows to fulfill duty as commander-in-chief amid row over Yoon's relocation plan
-
S. Korean children's book illustrator wins Hans Christian Andersen Awards for first time