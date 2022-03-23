(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
'Zero chance' Yoon will move into Cheong Wa Dae: spokesperson
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases spike to over 350,000, total caseload nears 10 mln
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows to fulfill duty as commander-in-chief amid row over Yoon's relocation plan
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official