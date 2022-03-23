N. Korea works with all kinds of cyber criminals, including Russians: Sullivan
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea possesses significant cyber capabilities and works with all kinds of cyber criminals including those from Russia, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.
The remarks came after President Joe Biden warned of Russian cyber attacks.
"All I can say generally is that North Korea cyber capabilities have been manifest in the world and they work with all kinds of cyber criminals around the world, including Russian cyber criminals," Sullivan said in a press briefing.
Sullivan did not provide any other details, saying "I've got nothing further for you on that today."
Biden on Monday told American businesses to be alert for cyber attacks by Russia.
"And what I want to mention very much, very quickly with you all is one of the tools he's most likely to use, in my view, in our view, is cyber, cyber attacks," the U.S. president said before a business meeting in Washington, adding the Russians have a "very sophisticated cyber capability."
North Korea is said to operate an army of over 7,000 trained hackers, with many of them based in China and Russia.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(URGENT) NSC holds emergency vice-ministerial meeting over N. Korea's multiple rocket launcher shots
-
BTS to perform at Grammy Awards for third consecutive year
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports all-time high of 549,854 daily COVID-19 cases
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals
-
Sexual slavery victim, supporters sue right-wing activists for defamation
-
(4th LD) N. Korea seems to have failed in suspected ballistic missile launch: S. Korean military
-
10 injured in pileup on snowy expressway
-
'Zero chance' Yoon will move into Cheong Wa Dae: spokesperson
-
N. Korea masses more than 6,000 troops to prepare for apparent military parade
-
(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
-
(2nd LD) Moon vows to fulfill duty as commander-in-chief amid row over Yoon's relocation plan
-
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases spike to over 350,000, total caseload nears 10 mln
-
Tourists, airport workers heartened on 1st day of quarantine exemption for fully vaccinated arrivals