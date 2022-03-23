Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea works with all kinds of cyber criminals, including Russians: Sullivan

All News 03:35 March 23, 2022

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea possesses significant cyber capabilities and works with all kinds of cyber criminals including those from Russia, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

The remarks came after President Joe Biden warned of Russian cyber attacks.

"All I can say generally is that North Korea cyber capabilities have been manifest in the world and they work with all kinds of cyber criminals around the world, including Russian cyber criminals," Sullivan said in a press briefing.

Sullivan did not provide any other details, saying "I've got nothing further for you on that today."

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is seen answering a question in a briefing at the White House in Washington on March 22, 2022 in this image captured from the White House website. (Yonhap)

Biden on Monday told American businesses to be alert for cyber attacks by Russia.

"And what I want to mention very much, very quickly with you all is one of the tools he's most likely to use, in my view, in our view, is cyber, cyber attacks," the U.S. president said before a business meeting in Washington, adding the Russians have a "very sophisticated cyber capability."

North Korea is said to operate an army of over 7,000 trained hackers, with many of them based in China and Russia.

bdk@yna.co.kr
