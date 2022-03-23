Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Discord over move to Yongsan deepens (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon, defense minister clash over N. Korean artillery firing (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon, Yoon unable to resolve differences over move, with 48 days left until power transfer (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon to eliminate 'senior secretary' positions in Cheong Wa Dae restructuring (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon calls for airtight security; Yoon wants opportunity to work (Segye Times)
-- Praises for 'K-quarantine' ring hollow (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Game of chicken between new and old powers puts pending issues on back burner (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- In rush to move out of Cheong Wa Dae, Yoon puts himself in bind (Hankyoreh)
-- Neither backing down, Moon, Yoon in frustrating standoff over office move (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Interest rates of S. Korea, U.S. Treasury bonds soar over Powell's hawkish comments (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Avg. annual salary at top 20 companies surpasses 100 mln won (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon, Yoon butt heads over office move (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- President, successor standoff deepens over relocation plans (Korea Herald)
-- Conflict intensifies over relocation of presidential office (Korea Times)
