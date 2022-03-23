Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin to make spring training debut on 35th birthday

Ryu was Toronto's Opening Day starter in both 2020 and 2021, but he is mostly regarded as the team's No. 3 or No. 4 starter this year, behind Gausman, the Blue Jays' prized offseason signing, and two returnees in Berrios and Manoah. Kikuchi, a former All-Star with the Seattle Mariners, signed with the Blue Jays soon after the lockout ended, becoming the second lefty in the rotation alongside Ryu.