Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 23, 2022
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/04 Cloudy 20
Incheon 08/04 Cloudy 20
Suwon 09/03 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 10/04 Sunny 20
Daejeon 10/03 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 11/01 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 12/03 Sunny 20
Jeonju 10/03 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 12/05 Cloudy 20
Jeju 12/08 Rain 60
Daegu 12/04 Sunny 20
Busan 14/07 Sunny 20
(END)
