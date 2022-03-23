Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 23, 2022

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/04 Cloudy 20

Incheon 08/04 Cloudy 20

Suwon 09/03 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 10/04 Sunny 20

Daejeon 10/03 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 11/01 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 12/03 Sunny 20

Jeonju 10/03 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 12/05 Cloudy 20

Jeju 12/08 Rain 60

Daegu 12/04 Sunny 20

Busan 14/07 Sunny 20

(END)

